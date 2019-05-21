Secure Trust Bank's (STB) trading update seems to vindicate its decision to step away from mortgages for now and focus on segments where the risk-reward pricing is more attractive. The retail and motor finance segments (both with net revenue margins above 10%) have been doing well and earnings are slightly ahead of management expectations in the first four months of this year. We are not changing our forecasts, but may revise them if interims in July confirm the good news.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...