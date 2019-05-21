Pacific Green Technologies Inc.: Pacific Green Technologies to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (PGTK) (OTCQB: PGTK), owner of the ENVI-MarineTM and ENVI-CleanTME Exhaust Gas Scrubbing Systems, today announced that Director Alex Shead will present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4 at 9:20 a.m. PST. The presentation will be webcast, and management is available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

PGTK presentation time: Tuesday, June 4 at 9:20 a.m. PST

Live Webcast / Replay URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/pgtk/

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (www.pacificgreentechnologies.com)

In support of the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy, Pacific Green Technologies has developed a portfolio of patented, emission control technologies that remove pollutants from marine engine, power plant and waste incinerator exhaust streams in order to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards. Pacific Green solutions utilize its patented "Turbo Head Technology which enables a more thorough mixing of exhaust gases and a chosen reagent solution that delivers more effective contaminant removal in a system that is both smaller and more efficient to build and operate.

Pacific Green formed a strategic joint venture with PowerChina SPEM, a unit of China's largest engineering, procurement, and construction firm, to support the manufacture, design, and installation of its solutions on a global scale, while also serving as an in-country sales agent for commercial opportunities in mainland China.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

