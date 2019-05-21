Corporate Counsel Recognizes Ogletree Deakins as the Top Employment Practice Law Firm

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / One of the largest labor and employment law firms, Ogletree Deakins, was named a top firm for employment law by Corporate Counsel. Ogletree Deakins was selected as the leading firm in the Employment Practice Firm category. Corporate Counsel selects winners based on votes and feedback provided by its readers.

Each year Corporate Counsel, a forum for the global corporate counsel community to discuss legal affairs, business issues and government mandates, publishes a "Best of" issue, identifying best-in-class law firms, to further help its readership navigate the legal industry and find the most befitting service providers and products. The resulting 2019 list is the magazine's fourth annual recognition of these law firms.

As the top named law firm in the Employment Practice, Ogletree Deakins received the most votes in a survey developed by Corporate Counsel. The publication annually updates this survey to ensure categories reflect the most critical areas of importance to readers and those seeking legal counsel. Recognition in this list not only reflects Ogletree Deakins' impactful performance as an employment law firm, but also the firm's ongoing commitment to addressing the changing landscape of employment law.

Ogletree Deakins' selection as a top firm appeared in the Corporate Counsel's Best of 2019 guide. Recently, Ogletree Deakins also celebrated earning a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign.

