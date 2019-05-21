New breakthrough test for low-resource, high-burden regions to help in global fight against tuberculosis

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that QuantiFERON-TB Access, a new solution under development for diagnosis of latent tuberculosis (TB) infection in low-resource regions with a high disease burden of tuberculosis, will be recognized by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) at the organization's Health Innovation Exchange from May 21-23 in Geneva, Switzerland. The event will be held during the World Health Assembly and brings together ministers of health, nonprofits and industry to spotlight innovations with potential to change the world's health landscape and benefit sustainable development.

QuantiFERON-TB Access (QFT Access) is a proprietary new test designed to advance tuberculosis control in areas with limited infrastructure, including countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified 30 countries in these regions as high-burden, representing an estimated 85% of the global TB burden. QFT Access pairs highly sensitive digital detection with a complete workflow created to deliver cost-efficient results quickly and with unmatched simplicity. It eliminates the need for an extensive laboratory infrastructure while providing best-in-class QuantiFERON technology. Clinical trials are being conducted in 2019, and commercialization of QFT Access is expected to begin in 2020.

"We are pleased that UNAIDS selected QuantiFERON-TB Access for recognition at the Health Innovation Exchange. QIAGEN's drive to develop QFT Access springs from the need for a modern, accurate test for TB infection screening in areas where the disease burden is high but resources and infrastructure are scarce," said Thierry Bernard, Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. "QFT Access builds on the success of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, the modern gold standard for detection of latent TB infection. We have created a field-friendly Sample to Insight solution using a simple test to reduce costs and labor and avoid the need for cold chain, a computer or continuous power supply."

QIAGEN is developing QuantiFERON-TB Access in partnership with Ellume, an Australian developer of digitally-enabled diagnostics. QFT Access is a single visit, single tube test using 1 ml blood test that is scalable. It is not impacted by BCG vaccination, which can cause false-positive results with the tuberculin skin test used in many low-resource settings. QFT Access requires less than five minutes of hands-on time from a technician or phlebotomist. The result can be digitally displayed on a portable device or, optionally, connected to a computer for printout or electronic transmission. The system does not require maintenance or calibration, and it minimizes the impact of power loss or dust.

Please find full press release here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005915/en/

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi +49 2103 29 11711

Phoebe Loh +49 2103 29 11457

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com