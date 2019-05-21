CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT), has announced a new reference platform for LTE UEs (mobile devices), enhanced its existing LTE eNodeB (base station) reference platform and released a new graphical LTE Management Tool. The reference platforms provide an integrated, fully tested solution, combining CommAgility processing hardware and 3GPP Rel 10 LTE software to deliver a low-cost starting point that accelerates system development and deployment for 4G/5G researchers, product developers and LTE network engineers. The LTE Management Tool provides an easy-to-use graphical user interface which enables straightforward system evaluation, configuration, and monitoring. With the CommAgility roadmap to 5G solutions, systems built with these reference platforms have the ability to progress beyond today's LTE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005957/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"For customers building LTE solutions, and in particular private and customized networks, the new platforms and LTE Management Tool will help reduce time to market and development costs," said Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility, "when customers are ready to move on to deployment, CommAgility can provide fully customized hardware and software optimized for their particular LTE application and beyond that to 5G.

Based on the Texas Instruments TCI6638K2K SoC and a Kintex-7 FPGA, the CA-D8A4-RF4 UE reference platform provides a high-performance LTE UE with up to 300Mbps download and the four integrated wideband RF transceiver channels support any frequency between 410MHz and 6GHz. Highlighting its flexibility is the ability to alternatively function as an LTE eNodeB with different software and FPGA firmware loads.

The eNodeB platform is based on CommAgility's CA-K2L-RF2, a high-performance ARM/DSP-based processing/RF card which includes two integrated wideband RF transceiver channels. The CA-K2L-RF2 uses the Texas Instruments TCI6630K2L SoC and AFE7503 integrated RF transceiver. Variants with integrated TX power amplifiers are available for almost all LTE bands.

Along with the LTE Management Tool, both reference platforms include CommAgility's industry-leading LTE PHY and Stack software provided in binary format.

CommAgility will be exhibiting at the International Microwave Symposium from June 2nd to June 7th in Boston, MA and will be available to speak in further detail about the new product offerings. For more information please contact CommAgility at +44 1509 228866, sales@commagility.com or https://www.commagility.com/.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.'s website address is www.wtcom.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005957/en/

Contacts:

Marketing Contact

Nick Daines t: +44 (0) 115 8412109 m: +44 (0) 7958 534731

nick@lumenpr.com



Investor Relations

John Nesbett or Jen Belodeau: +1 (203) 972-9200