AirIQ Inc.: AirIQ Announces Launch of New ELD Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a supplier of wireless asset management services, today announced the launch of a new electronic logging and hours of service ("ELD") solution utilizing the VisTracksTM Federal Motor Carrier Services Association ("FMCSA") certified ELD/ Driver Vehicle Inspection Report ("DVIR") platform.

VisTracksTM is a leading provider of a FMCSA certified ELD/DVIR platform which, when coupled with AirIQ's ECM Bluetooth capable device, enables owners and drivers to keep electronic logs of driving status, perform pre and post trip vehicle inspections and comply with both U.S. and Canadian rulesets. VisTracks provides a full featured easy to use portal which is accessible via Android or iOS mobile devices.

AirIQ has also subscribed to VisTracks' Compliance Support Center which will provide AirIQ ELD customers with twenty-four-hour telephone assistance for any questions or help required as they deal with the complex ELD rules on a daily basis. The Compliance Support Center is accessible via a toll-free number for both drivers and back end administrators.

"We are very excited to partner with VisTracks and introduce an industry leading ELD solution to our customers that is user-friendly and compatible for use in both Canada and the United States," stated Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ. "The VisTracks partnership is a great complement to AirIQ's existing portfolio of available services on AirIQ FleetTM, and in keeping with AirIQ's commitment to continuously improve our customers' experience and services," continued Mr. Robb.

"We are honored to have been selected by AirIQ as their FMCSA certified ELD/HOS service provider," stated Monte Dalton, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of VisTracks. "Our partnership creates a turnkey offering for trucking fleets which allows them to focus on their core business and not worry about critical compliance requirements," continued Mr. Dalton.

About VisTracks

VisTracks is a leading provider of FMCSA-certified software and managed services for electronic logging of driver hours of service, vehicle inspections, electronic work orders, and other services which enable resellers fleets large and small to benefit from certification, compliance and increased efficiencies in an extremely easy-to-use driver app and back-office portal. Services are designed to be sold by fleet and telematics companies, as well as wireless carriers and other channels.

About AirIQ

AirIQ currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IQ. AirIQ is an intuitive web-based platform that provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to reduce cost, improve efficiency and monitor, manage and protect their assets. Services are available online or via a mobile app, and include: instant vehicle locating, boundary notification, automated inventory reports, maintenance reminders, security alerts and vehicle disabling and unauthorized movement alerts. AirIQ's office is located in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. For additional information on AirIQ or its products and services, please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

