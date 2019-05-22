Tata Elxsi Licenses AUTOSAR Adaptive to Great Wall Motors, China's Largest SUV and Pickup Manufacturer

BEIJING and BANGALORE, India, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Tata Elxsi today announced the licensing of their AUTOSAR Adaptive platform to Great Wall Motors. Tata Elxsi's AUTOSAR Adaptive platform, developed in collaboration with a leading European OEM, will help accelerate the development of connected autonomous and driverless vehicles.

Tata Elxsi licenses modules and the stack for Classic version 4.3 as well as high computing applications such as Autonomous driving, V2X, predictive analysis, OTA to OEMs, Tier-1 and Semicon companies worldwide.

Commenting on this announcement Zhang Kai, Deputy Chief Engineer, GWM said, "Tata Elxsi has been a Premium Member of the AUTOSAR Consortium since 2008 and provides a comprehensive suite of products and tools for automotive OEMs, suppliers and chip vendors to integrate their AUTOSAR requirements. Also, they will help us with the integration."

"This win gives our AUTOSAR product suite a strong entry into the China market, one of the most advanced automotive markets," said Nitin Pai, SVP, and Global Head of Marketing Tata Elxsi.

About Great Wall Motors

Founded in 1984, Great Wall Motor Company Limited is China's largest SUV and pickup manufacturer. Ranked among China's top 10 listed private companies and Forbes' Asia Fabulous 50, Great Wall Motor presently has 30 holding subsidiaries, four manufacturing bases, and employs over 60,000 people. With four brands in their portfolio - Great Wall, Haval, WEY and Ora - and an increased focus on overseas markets, Great Wall Motor aims to provide high-quality SUV and pickup vehicles to customers worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.gwm-global.com.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company, headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres, and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together domain experience across Infotainment, Autonomous Driving, Telematics, Powertrain, and Body electronics, along with technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cloud and IoT.

Tata Elxsi is accredited with Automotive SPICE Level 5 certification and is a member of leading consortiums such as AUTOSAR and OPEN Alliance. For more information, please visit www.tataelxsi.com

Media Contact

Tata Elxsi

Hari Balan

Corporate Communications

+91-80-22979123

Email: media@tataelxsi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg