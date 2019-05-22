Lee Byung Chul

Korea, May 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - At its Investment Conference in Bangkok, Thailand on 30 May 2019, Global Alliance Partners (GAP) will officially welcome another Asian Partner, KTB Financial Group (KTB), which has over 30 years of experience in investment and asset management."Especially, KTB Investment & Securities is strong in Investment banking, Institutional brokerage and Research in Korea," said Mr. Lee Byung Chul, the Chairman of KTB Financial Group."We can provide GAP members an inroad to the Korean market and help their business as well by way of supplying market intelligence and introducing appropriate clients," Mr. Lee added.When most people think of investing and finance, "fun" is not exactly the first word that comes to mind; yet KTB provides solutions that make finance feel less daunting and more fun and with better investment results.Mr. Bernard Pouliot, Chairman and Executive Director of Global Alliance Partners said, "The addition of KTB to our GAP network further bolsters our strength in Asia, especially in light of the fact that they have led the investment banking industry in Korea for more than 30 years."Mr. Pouliot commends Hong Kong partner, Tonghai Financial for introducing KTB to GAP. "Their initial business collaborations also expand the capabilities of the GAP network as a whole," he said.Mr. Lee looks to GAP in extending their transactional activities beyond the Korean market. He said, "We believe that GAP, with its wide network and good platform, can help KTB jump up to the global market."Since its inception in 1981, KTB has aggressively expanded its business areas to encompass a comprehensive range of financial services that includes Securities, Asset management, Venture capital and Private equity investment, among others.KTB actively utilizes networks and resources available within its subsidiaries. Such maximization of synergy created within KTB is their essence of creating value added services for both individuals and institutions.About Global Alliance Partners (GAP)Global Alliance Partners is a network organization of international-minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket. GAP provides its client base with local service and expertise, coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital. It was established in October 2008 and has its Central Coordinating Office in Hong Kong SAR.About KTB Financial Group (KTB)KTB Financial Group, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, consists of:- KTB Investment & Securities (IB, DCM/ECM, wholesale & retail brokerage, Prop. trading);- KTB Asset Management (asset management & investment);- KTB Network (venture capital);- KTB Private Equity (PEF & investment);- KTB Securities Thailand (local subsidiary of KTB Investment & Securities); and- KTB Ventures (local venture capital company in USA)PRESS CONTACTSMs. Coy RoldanGroup Marketing & Communications Directorand Coordinating ExecutiveGlobal Alliance Partners18-19 Floors, China Building, 29 Queen's RoadCentral, Hong Kong SARTel: +852 2217 2891 | Mobile: +852 9707 9889Email: coyrillo@globalalliancepartners.comMr. Park Jung HoonDeputy General ManagerGroup Strategy HeadquartersKTB Investment & Securities9th/Flr, KTB Building, 66 YeouidaeroYeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, 07325, KoreaTel: (82) 2 2184 2366Email: junghoonpark@ktb.co.krDisclaimer Statement:This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.Source: Global Alliance PartnersCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.