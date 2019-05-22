SHIONOGI B.V., the European subsidiary of SHIONOGI Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") and L. MOLTENI C. DEI F.LLI ALITTI SOCIETÀ DI ESERCIZIO S.P.A. (Headquarters: Florence, Italy; Managing Director: Giuseppe Seghi Recli, hereafter "Molteni") announced today that Shionogi and Molteni concluded a contract for the distribution and sale of RIZMOIC (naldemedine) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients previously treated with a laxative in the two key European markets, Italy and Poland.

Shionogi has built a strong heritage in research-based medicine. The company's research and development efforts target pain/central nervous system as one of its priority areas in the mid-term business plan. The company constantly strives to improve the quality of life of patients who suffer from pain or side effects of analgesics by bringing forth innovative drugs.

Molteni is a specialty leader in the field of opioid treatments in Europe and is committed to researching and developing novel solutions for the treatment of moderate to severe pain and addiction, to safeguard patients' quality of life and care. According to this contract, Molteni will distribute and sell RIZMOIC in Italy and Poland and Shionogi will co-promote the product in Italy with Molteni.

Dr. John Keller, Chief Executive Officer of Shionogi B.V., the subsidiary of Shionogi in Europe, said "This partnership marks another key milestone for the launch of RIZMOICin Europe. By partnering with Molteni, we are combining our extensive knowledge of opioid pain management to ensure more patients experiencing OIC can have access to this important treatment option. The co-promotion of Shionogi and Molteni in Italy offers a synergic partnership to maximise the value of existing commercial structures".

Molteni's Managing Director, Giuseppe Seghi Recli, commented, "We are delighted to partner with Shionogi on such a promising new molecule for the treatment of OIC and we believe that the outstanding commitment shown by both parties since the beginning of our discussion will significantly contribute to raising a new patient's awareness capable to tackle this disabling and under diagnosed pathology."

On February 22, 2019, the European Commission (EC) granted the Marketing Authorization (MA) for RIZMOIC for the treatment of OIC in adult patients who have previously been treated with a laxative.1,2 RIZMOIC is planned to be launched in Italy and Poland in 2020. RIZMOIC was launched under the brand name Symproic in Japan in June 2017, and in the United States in October 2017.3-5

Shionogi plans to initiate a clinical study of naldemedine in paediatric patients with OIC in the EU, in accordance with an agreed paediatric investigation plan, as well as a clinical study in adult patients with post-operative ileus.

