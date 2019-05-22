DGAP-Media / 2019-05-22 / 07:00 *Probiodrug to attend International Conferences in June 2019* *HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 22 May 2019* - Probiodrug AG ("Probiodrug", Euronext: PBD), announces that the company is scheduled to attend the following conferences: *(1) *2019 BIO International Convention [1] June 3-6, 2019, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA *Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO, and Dr. Michael Schaeffer, CBO, to attend and host meetings* *(2) Biotech CEO Summit Europe* June 17-19, 2019, Enniskerry, Ireland *Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO, to attend* ### *For more information, please contact:* *Probiodrug * Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO Email: contact@probiodrug.com *MC Services AG* Anne Hennecke, Susanne Kutter Tel: +49 (0) 211 529 252 27 Email: probiodrug@mc-services.eu *Notes to Editors: About Probiodrug AG* Headquartered in Halle (Saale), Germany, Probiodrug AG (Euronext Amsterdam: PBD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel inhibitors for disease relevant enzymes. The company has a successful track record in bringing drugs targeted to post-translational modifying enzymes to the market. Current projects are focusing on the two isoenzymes of Glutaminyl Cyclase, QPCT and QPCTL. QPCT is the crucial enzyme for the generation of highly neurotoxic pyroglutamate species of Abeta. Its inhibition by Probiodrug's lead molecule PQ912 is currently investigated in clinical Phase 2 trials (SAPHIR) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Whereas QPCTL has been identified as a potential target in cancer therapy. Blocking the enzymatic function of QPTCL by small molecule inhibitors is a novel therapeutic approach in cancer immunotherapy. Probiodrug has a unique and exceptionally strong patent position on QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors. www.probiodrug.com *About PQ912* PQ912, is a first in class, highly specific and potent inhibitor of Glutaminyl Cyclase (QPCT), - the enzyme that catalyses the formation of highly neurotoxic pGlu species. PQ912 has shown therapeutic effects in AD animal models. A Phase-1 study in healthy young and elderly volunteers revealed a dose dependent exposure and showed good safety and tolerability up to the highest dose resulting in >90% target occupancy in the spinal fluid. In June 2017, Probiodrug announced top-line data of the Phase-2a SAPHIR trial of PQ912 and presented the study results at CTAD 2017. Results strongly support that pGlu species of Abeta are especially neurotoxic and correlate with AD disease progression. The SAPHIR study provides important guidance how to move forward with the development of PQ912 as a disease-modifying drug for AD. Altogether, the results make the program highly attractive for further development; the company has initiated the preparation of a Phase 2b core program. *About Alzheimer's disease* Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder, which is the most common form of dementia. Today, 50 million people live with dementia worldwide, and this number is projected to treble to more than 152 million by 2050. Dementia also has a huge economic impact. Alzheimer's has an estimated, global societal cost of US$ 1 trillion, and it will become 2 trillion-dollar disease by 2030. (World Alzheimer Report 2018). *Glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like protein (QPCTL)* Glutaminyl-peptide cyclotransferase-like protein (QPCTL) is a posttranslational modifying enzyme that is responsible for the pyroglutamate formation on crucial proteins in the immune response to cancer. *Cancer immune checkpoint inhibitors* Checkpoint inhibitor therapy is a novel kind of cancer immunotherapy. The therapy targets immune checkpoints, key regulators of the immune system that stimulate or inhibit its actions, which tumors can use to protect themselves from attacks by the immune system. QPCTL inhibitor therapy can block inhibitory cancer checkpoints and thereby restore beneficial immune system functions. *Forward Looking Statements* Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Probiodrug AG as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 