Last Chance: The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Host an Exclusive Webcast on the Future of Forecasting and AI

PR Newswire

May 22

Live webcast TODAY Wednesday, May 22 at 3:00 pm ET

NEW YORK - Weather affects every person and business on the planet. Whether you're an energy company deploying service crews, a farmer planning the best time to harvest, or a neighborhood deciding whether to evacuate before a storm, the weather is the top determinant.

Register now using this Multichannel News Release: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8247552-ibm-weather-webinar/

IBM Corporation logo.

The Weather Company will host a webcast to reveal new technologies to help people and businesses mobilize in the face of weather. And, they will offer news announcements highlighting the power of AI, weather data and computing.

What: Webcast on the Future of Forecasting and AI

When:Wednesday, May 22, 3:00-4:00 p.m. ET / 12:00-1:00 p.m. PT

Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2073/30639

Who: The Weather Company, an IBM Business

Why: Leading weather experts will discuss the future of forecasting and its role in feeding the planet, growing the economy and keeping people safe.

IBM Contact:

Megan Levinson

Global Communications

megan.levinson@ibm.com

