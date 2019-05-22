Core tasks and materiality



Showa Denko K.K., Public Relations Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, May 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) has revised the Group's CSR policy.The Showa Denko Group has been recognizing fulfillment of CSR (corporate social responsibility) as the basics of corporate management, thereby aiming to become a corporate group that contributes to creation of society where affluence and sustainability are harmonized. This time, the Group revised its CSR policy as in below in order to clearly show our stakeholders that we aim to contribute to creating sustainable society from the medium- to long-term perspective. Under this new CSR policy, the Group will continue striving to create economic and social value based on safety and compliance.Showa Denko Group's CSR Policy (May 2019)We at the Showa Denko Group will aim to make ourselves a social contribution company that satisfies all stakeholders by contributing to solving issues concerning SDGs through its business activities, and ensuring all employee's conduct conforming to "Our Code of Conduct."In 2015, SDK specified its 14 material issues, and has been conducting business and CSR activities always conscious of these issues since then. Recognizing the revision of CSR policy as a good opportunity, we categorized those 14 material issues under three "core tasks," namely, "Contribution to achievement of SDGs through business activities," "Tackling environmental issues," and "Establishment of sustainable methods for human resource development and improvement in working environment." Hereafter, we will set key performance indicators (KPIs) to evaluate our progress in solution of these material issues. At the same time, we will make our Group employees and outside stakeholders universally understand the three core tasks and our basic action plan corresponding to them.In addition, SDK has decided to endorse the aim of the opinion offered by Financial Stability Board (FSB) to establish Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and will take part in the TCFD Consortium which will be established at the initial meeting to be held on May 27, 2019. We will disclose the effect of climate change on our business in a positive manner, following guidelines which is to be offered by TCFD in the near future.Under its management philosophy "We will satisfy all stakeholders," the Showa Denko Group has been striving to contribute to solving various social issues including global environment, energy and natural resource issues through our business activities. The Showa Denko Group as a body will contribute to creating society where affluence and sustainability are harmonized.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.