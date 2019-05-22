Idag den 22 maj 2019 offentliggjorde Amgen Inc., ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Nuevolution AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Nuevolution AB (publ) (NUE, ISIN-kod , ISIN-kod SE0007730650, orderboks-ID 116423) ska observationsnoteras. Today on May 22, 2019, Amgen Inc., published a press release with information about a public cash offer to the shareholders in Nuevolution AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Nuevolution AB (publ) (NUE, ISIN-kod SE0007730650, order book ID 116423), will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Emma Brolund eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emma Brolund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.