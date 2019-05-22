The global dental surgical equipment market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521006034/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dental surgical equipment market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of dental diseases such as periodontal diseases, dental caries, and oral cancer. The prevalence of these dental diseases significantly increases with age and is thus a result of the rise in average life expectancy. Also, the prevalence of dental diseases is increasing due to the growth in risk factors such as diabetes, poor oral hygiene, stress, and tobacco and alcohol use. Thus, factors such as these are leading to increased demand for dental services, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the dental surgical equipment market.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of 3D printing technology by dental professionals will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global dental surgical equipment market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global dental surgical equipment market: Growing adoption of 3D printing technology by dental professionals

The field of 3D printing is a rapidly advancing technology, which is being adopted by dental professionals worldwide for various clinical and research purposes. 3D printing technologies are increasingly being used to develop surgical instrumentation and patient-matched (or patient-specific) devices through medical imaging. This technology also facilitates the creation of engineered, porous structures, tortuous internal channels, and internal support structures. 3D printing technologies also allow dental professionals to produce various customized dental implants such as crowns, bridges, along with a range of orthodontic appliances. 3D scans of the patient's mouth allow dental professionals to work with a high degree of precision and customize the dental implant as per the fit, comfort, and the ease of dental implant surgery. Also, customized dental devices can be fabricated with high-quality and biocompatible materials. Therefore, 3D printing is increasingly being used for the manufacture of customized dental surgical instruments and implants.

"Apart from 3D printing technology, new product launches is another aspect that is boosting the market growth. Several vendors are seen increasing their R&D investments to improve their existing products and developing innovative products. For instance, vendors have developed a dental diode laser system. This laser beam achieves a significantly better absorption than infrared light, and it enables fast, precise, and nearly painless cutting. Thus, with such advances the market for dental surgical equipment will witness a positive outlook during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global dental surgical equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dental surgical equipment market by product (dental systems and equipment, and dental lasers) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the improving access to oral healthcare, rising number of dental diagnostic and surgical procedures, and growing adoption of advanced dental diagnostic and surgical equipment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521006034/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com