Aspo Oyj: Aspo signed EUR 15 million term loan facility agreement

Aspo signed EUR 15 million term loan facility agreement

Aspo Plc has signed a term loan facility agreement amounting to EUR 15 million. The term loan has a maturity of three years, and it will be repaid in one installment at the end of the loan period. The credit is being granted by Nordea Bank Abp. The signed agreement extends the overall maturity of Aspo's credit portfolio. The agreed term loan has been taken for general corporate purposes and will be used to pay back an existing loan of similar value.

