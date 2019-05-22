sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Aspo Oyj: Aspo signed EUR 15 million term loan facility agreement

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
May 22, 2019 at 10 a.m.


Aspo signed EUR 15 million term loan facility agreement

Aspo Plc has signed a term loan facility agreement amounting to EUR 15 million. The term loan has a maturity of three years, and it will be repaid in one installment at the end of the loan period. The credit is being granted by Nordea Bank Abp. The signed agreement extends the overall maturity of Aspo's credit portfolio. The agreed term loan has been taken for general corporate purposes and will be used to pay back an existing loan of similar value.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

Further information:
Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, Aspo Plc
+358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill.


