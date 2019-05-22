Suominen Corporation: Klaus Korhonen appointed SVP, HR and Legal Affairs at Suominen

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EEST



Klaus Korhonen (LL.M.) has been appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Legal Affairs at Suominen. He will be a member of Suominen's Executive Team and report to President and CEO Petri Helsky. Korhonen will start in his new position latest in September.

Korhonen joins Suominen from Kemira Oyj, where he has worked as General Counsel, EMEA. Before that he has had several managerial positions in legal and HR functions in Kemira.

"I am pleased that a person with expertise in commercial and corporate law now joins our company. Klaus Korhonen has a wide knowledge in legal matters from the same geographic regions that Suominen operates in. Klaus also has strong experience in HR management in an international environment," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

