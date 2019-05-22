Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase to Expand Investment Focus to Cannabis Sector

Company to Leverage Leadership Experience in Sector with CEO and Board Having Previously Played Key Roles with what are now Supreme Cannabis Company and 1933 Industries Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FSE: C5B - OTCQB: BKLLF), an investment company is announcing that its leadership team is seeking investments in the cannabis sector, with a focus on information and technology related to the space, to add to its existing blockchain, cryptocurrency technology investments.

With CEO Mr. George Tsafalas, and Director Mr. Brian Keane, having previously served in leadership and governance positions with Supreme Pharmaceuticals, now Supreme Cannabis Company (TSX: FIRE) and Friday Night Inc., now 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF), Codebase will benefit from the experience and relationships its leadership team has from previous roles in the cannabis sector.

"As a result of our knowledge and relationships in the cannabis sector, we have identified opportunities that merit further investigation," said Mr. George Tsafalas, President and CEO of Codebase. "At one end of the cannabis sector we are seeing innovative startups and at the other consolidation with bigger entities. With worldwide medical and recreational market forecasts over $120 billion by 20301, we are seeing a sector today that is in its infancy and there are investment opportunities of interest to us beyond the mainstream, in areas including information, data and technology."

As announced earlier this month, the Company's management team is in a strong position with the investments that have been made in the blockchain space to capitalize on Bitcoin's resurgence, having increased in value by 50% over the past 30 days2, and the arrival of new opportunities for retail and institutional investors with cryptocurrencies and distributed ledger technologies.

"Whether it be in the blockchain space or the cannabis sector, we are seeking opportunities where the Company holds investments in information, technologies and teams that have the potential to be industry leaders with significant upside potential, which will benefit our shareholders," said Mr. Brian Keane, Director, Codebase.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a small, hands-on team of financial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms and protocols, not just products. We invest early, support our founders, take their ideas to market and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

