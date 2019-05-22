Huhtamäki Oyj: New fiber-based ready meal trays from Huhtamaki to replace black plastic

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 22.5.2019 AT 10:15

New fiber-based ready meal trays from Huhtamaki to replace black plastic

Waitrose & Partners launches its Italian ready meal range in the new fiber-based tray suited for both microwave and regular ovens. The new trays, called Fresh, are manufactured by the global food packaging specialist Huhtamaki, packed at Saladworks and the fiber used as the base material comes from the Swedish forest company Södra. The trays can be recycled, and they are also certified for home composting.

The hopes are high when a high-end retailer, a premium food manufacturer, an innovative fiber material producer and a food packaging specialist join forces in an accelerated development project. The aim was nothing less than to find a plastic-replacing, sustainable solution for ready meal trays used in significant quantities every day.

Tangible results of this co-operation are hitting the market in the UK with growing volumes just now. Waitrose & Partners launches its Italian ready meal range in the new fiber-based tray suited for both microwave and regular ovens. The new trays, called Fresh, are manufactured by the global food packaging specialist Huhtamaki, packed at Saladworks and the fiber used as the base material comes from the Swedish forest company Södra. The trays can be recycled, and they are also certified for home composting.

From the drawing board and through trials since 2016

"We have made a commitment to move out of black plastic by the end of 2019", says Nikki Grainge, Packaging Development Manager from Waitrose & Partners in the UK.

"We have been testing the new trays since May 2018 and have received very positive feedback from our customers", Grainge continues. "Now, with the current launch on Italian range moving to the new tray, we'll be able to move nearly 9 million meals out of black plastic."

Fresh trays are made from natural materials and e.g. the wood fiber comes from certified, sustainable Nordic forests. This means that per every tree cut down, three more trees are planted.

"The project started already in 2016 with the aim to find alternative food packaging for trays made from black plastic, most often CPET. The reason to avoid this material is not only its fossil origin but also because it is problematic to recycle due to the detection systems used in end-of-life material separation", says Steve Davey, Project Manager from Huhtamaki.

An important accelerator was the EU's Bio Based Industries Joint Undertaking program for research and innovation, securing the initial funding and helping build the core team. The team wanted to spearhead the new concept in the UK, which is one of the most significant markets for ready meals in Europe.

Fresh and innovative ideas

"Demand for sustainable alternatives is increasing from both manufacturers and customers. For Södra, the collaboration in Fresh project offers an opportunity to learn more about how we can use our bio-based raw materials as an alternative to fossil packaging in such an important area of use as food packaging", says Catrin Gustavson, Head of Innovation & New business at Södra.

"Huhtamaki has extensive knowledge in the molded fiber technology which is used to manufacture the trays for Waitrose. Together with the team, we were able to test alternatives and find the right solution all the way from pulp to the retail shelves", Steve Davey says.

"We have called the new tray concept Fresh. We continue to develop its properties further and believe there are many new applications for it", Davey concludes.

For more information, please contact:

Steve Davey

European Project Manager Fresh, Huhtamaki

Tel +44 (0) 7802 364792

www.huhtamaki.com/en/fresh (http://www.huhtamaki.com/en/fresh)



Media contact:

Mandi Alaterä

Head of Marketing and Digital, Huhtamaki Global Marketing and Communications

+358 10 686 7097





Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,700 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com. (https://www.huhtamaki.com.)





(https://www.huhtamaki.com.)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire

