The global gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Surgery has been the primary treatment option in approximately 60 of gastrointestinal stromal tumors cases. As most cases of these indications are small, surgeries such as laparoscopic surgery are highly a effective mode of treatment. However, surgeries are not highly effective in cases where the tumor is large and has spread to other body parts. As a result, the use of therapeutics is increasing significantly for the treatment of such gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The demand for therapeutics is expected to increase further during the forecast period, owing to the increasing advances in the research of targeted checkpoint inhibitors.

As per Technavio, the advent of regenerative therapy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market: Advent of regenerative therapy

The recurring nature of the disease is one of the major challenges in the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market. As surgery does not remove the tumor altogether, therapeutics are often used as adjuvant therapy to treat the remaining portion of the tumor. However, the disease is known to recur in the future even after the complete removal of the tumor. As a result, vendors are researching the development of regenerative therapies such as gene therapy that could ensure a complete remission of the tumor. Although the therapy is still in the research stage, advances in the research of gene therapy are expected to bring positive outcomes in the years to come.

"Apart from the advent of regenerative therapy, other factors such as the increase in research funding, growing geriatric population, rising awareness campaigns, and a strong pipeline will have a positive impact on the growth of the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market by RoA (oral, and parenteral), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed several factors such as growing adoption of therapeutics, ease of availability of therapeutics, the increasing number of patient assistance programs by vendors, and the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

