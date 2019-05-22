With effect from May 23, 2019, the subscription rights in Ambea AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including June 3, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBEA TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012673523 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174066 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 23, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Ambea AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including June 18, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AMBEA BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012673531 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174067 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB