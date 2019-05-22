Valmet delivers a new recovery boiler to ITC in India

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will deliver a new recovery boiler and ash leaching plant to ITC's Bhadrachalam pulp mill in India. The new boiler will replace three existing boilers. The start-up of the new recovery boiler is scheduled for late 2021.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2019. The value of the order of this scope is typically around EUR 50-60 million.

"The new recovery boiler investment is an essential part of increasing the mill's pulp production. Our main drivers for choosing a modern state-of-the-art recovery boiler were reliability, energy efficiency and environmental performance. With their offering Valmet was able to meet our goals," tells Sanjay Singh, Divisional Chief Executive of ITC.

"This recovery boiler represents a new era in Indian recovery boilers. It is significantly larger than the boilers previously delivered to India and has high power features which enable the mill to increase its energy production. With this project we are able to utilize our technology leadership and strong local presence in India. We are happy to continue our very good cooperation with ITC in upgrading their production fleet," says Jussi Mäntyniemi, Vice President, Recovery Business Unit, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

Contract signing at ITC in Secunderabad. From left NK Jain and Jussi Mäntyniemi from Valmet, Sanjay K Singh, Vadiraj Kulkarni and Nagahari K from ITC.

Technical details about Valmet's delivery

The Valmet RECOX+ recovery boiler will have a capacity of 2,700 tDS/day. The boiler includes several high-power features for example high steam parameters, flue gas heat recovery, combustion air preheating, feed water preheating and vent gas heat recovery. This enables 20% higher steam production compared to conventional recovery boilers. The medium size and high steam parameters set specific requirements for material design.

The delivery also includes electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) which remove dust particles from recovery boiler flue gases.

Potassium and chloride levels in the ESP ash are controlled with two stage ash leaching system. Valmet AshLeach Duo is a well-proven, uniquely simple and effective system.

Illustration of the Valmet RECOX+ recovery boiler to be delivered to ITC Bhadrachalam pulp mill in India.

Information about the customer ITC

ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division is among the leaders in the paper and paperboard business with solutions to meet a diverse cross-section of packaging and communication needs. With emphasis on harnessing state-of-the-art technology, the company has emerged as the largest manufacturer of packaging and graphic boards in South Asia. ITC's Paper Board And Specialty Paper's Division has eleven machines at three locations with production capacity of 800,000 TPA.

Jussi Mäntyniemi, Vice President, Recovery, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +358 40 769 8154

Fredrik Wilgotson, Vice President, Pulp and Energy, Asia Pacific, Valmet, tel. +66 613 847 911

Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Asia Pacific, Valmet, tel. +91 (96548) 13696

