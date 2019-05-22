Atos International: Atos Named a Leader in Digital Banking in AI and Automation by Research Firm NelsonHall





Atos Named a Leader in Digital Banking in AI and Automation by Research Firm NelsonHall

Paris, May 22 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services in banking by global research firm NelsonHall.

The vendor profile highlighted Atos' strengths in the space, including its portfolio of proprietary IP and BPS (Business & Platform Services) delivery in North America acquired with Syntel, Atos' relationships with leading product vendors, particularly its Google delivery partnership, and the company's existing client base of tier-one banks.

Atos delivers RPA and AI services to a broad range of global and regional financial institutions, focused primarily on design and deployment activities.

"Atos' position as a leader in NelsonHall's RPA and AI in Banking evaluation reflects the company's strategic development of its offering by key acquisitions and partnerships, which provide strong RPA and AI capabilities in data management, transaction processing, Director of NelsonHall's Banking Operations & Transformation Research.

"We are pleased to be recognized by NelsonHall as a leader in RPA and AI services in banking. Atos' comprehensive offering in this space is driven by our commitment to support the digital transformation of our financial customers and enable them to overcome the digital dilemmas inherent in the move to future technologies," said Himanshu Vyas, Chief Strategy Officer Global Financial Services, Atos.



For more details about Atos' digital banking services, please click here (https://atos.net/en/industries/banking).

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net| +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

