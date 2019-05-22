The solar plant operations business - spun out of the solar glass manufacturer - reportedly finalized its initial public offering this week. Final confirmation of the proceeds is expected on Monday.Chinese solar company Xinyi Energy Holdings Limited has reportedly raised $465 million from its initial public offering. The business - a subsidiary of solar glass manufacturer Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited - operates a 954 MW portfolio of PV plants in China. Bloomberg, citing confidential sources, reported the company sold 1.88 billion shares at HK$1.94 ($0.25) per share. Xinyi Solar had set a price ...

