Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim sells first NBT system in Germany for depression therapy and research

Nexstim sells first NBT system in Germany for depression therapy and research

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO), the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalised, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), announces that it has sold an NBT system to a leading university hospital in northern Germany.

The system will be the first Nexstim NBT system in Germany used for the treatment of depression and for depression-related clinical research.

Nexstim NBT systems are using a unique SmartFocusTM TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology. It is differentiated by its sophisticated 3D navigation system, based on a patient's MRI scan, that uses its proprietary E-field algorithm to visualize the exact location, orientation and magnitude of the stimulation given to the brain to treat MDD.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO of Nexstim PLC, said: "Nexstim has always had a strong foothold in Germany in the field of pre-surgical mapping. We are delighted to announce that we have now entered the German depression therapy market, with the Nexstim NBT system. This is an important step supporting our strategy to focus on the treatment of MDD with our unique SmartFocusTM TMS technology."

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocusTM TMS technology, a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalised, navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim's NBT system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercialising its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

