Net Insight AB: NEP Switzerland deploys Net Insight's Nimbra media transport solution

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight today announces that NEP Switzerland will deploy a Nimbra-based network for transporting professional live media over internet.



NEP Switzerland is a leader in outsourced production services supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. They will utilize Net Insight's media transport over internet solution for professional live content and will build a fully redundant solution. The system will be used for event activities to locations where fiber or satellite uplinks are either not available or cost prohibitive. The new network will be operational at the end of July 2019.

"We selected Net Insight after a thorough investigation and evaluation of different solutions and we see that there is great future potential for this type of network solution over the internet," says Trond Hermansen, CTO at NEP Switzerland. "The service type flexibility, elasticity as well as embedded security functions of the Nimbra platform is outstanding."

"NEP Switzerland will now be able to deliver broadcast media quality services over the most challenging network conditions," says Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight. "We are very pleased to add yet another leading, global production company among the users of our award-winning media transport over internet solution."

The order was placed and will be delivered in the second quarter.

About Net Insight

Net Insight is a global leader in media networks, resource optimization and streaming solutions. With more than 20 years' experience, Net Insight is a trusted and important partner and a leading force in the media tech industry in creating a better media experience.

Net Insight is powering the evolving media business in a connected world where technology enables seamless meetings between producers, distributors and consumers of content - regardless of geographical location, technical resources or distribution network. With its deep market knowledge and insight, genuine customer focus and world-leading innovative technology, Net Insight makes it easier to create and deliver better content in a more reliable and effective way. Net Insight is driven by the idea that everything can always be done smarter, for both its customers and their customers.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission-critical media services using Net Insight's solutions in more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

About NEP Switzerland

For more information, please visit www.nepswitzerland.ch/

