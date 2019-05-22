Regulatory News:

Total Gabon's (Paris:EC) ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Libreville, chaired by Mr. Guy MAURICE.

Shareholders approved all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including:

Approval of the 2018 financial statements, including a net income of $258 million (US Dollars) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and $153 million (US Dollars) under OHADA standards;

Approval of the payment of a net dividend of $11 (US Dollars) per share related to the financial year 2018 which amounts to $49.5 million (US Dollars);

Ratification of Mr. Yann DUCHESNE's co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2018 financial statements;

Ratification of Mr. Dimitri LOBADOWSKY's co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2018 financial statements;

Renewal of the directors mandates of Mr. Yann DUCHESNE, Dimitri LOBADOWSKY, Guy MAURICE, Patrick GUENKEL, Etienne MBOUMBA and Patrichi Christian TANASA for a two-year terms expiring at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2020 financial statements;

Determination of the global compensation of the statutory auditors for preparing their reports on the 2018 financial statements.

A detailed breakdown of the vote tallies will be posted on the Company's website www.total.ga in the coming days.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $11 (US Dollars) per share dividend will be paid as from June 6, 2019 in an equivalent amount of €9.86 per share (or its equivalent in CFA francs), based on the European Central Bank's rate of $1.1161 per on May 21, 2019.

Payment will be made through the following entities:

In Gabon: Union Gabonaise de Banque (UGB)

In France: BNP Paribas Securities Services acting on behalf of other banks and any financial institution that manages an account.

Total Gabon is owned 58.28% by the Total group, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by private sector investors.

Société anonyme incorporated in Gabon with a Board of Directors and share capital of $76,500,000

Headquarters: Boulevard Hourcq, Port-Gentil, BP 525, Gabonese Republic

www.total.ga

Registered in Port-Gentil: 2000 B 00011

