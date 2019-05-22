At the request of OssDsign AB, 556841-7546, OssDsign AB's shares will be traded on First North as from May 24, 2019. The company has 12,233,168 shares as per today's date. Short name: OSSD ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 18,558,168 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012570448 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 174068 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556841-7546 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 80 27.