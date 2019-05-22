Q119 revenue growth of 9% was a little less than expected due to the lack of IPOs and corporate announcements, but the good pace of corporate sign-ups leaves full year revenue guidance unchanged. EBITDA guidance is also unchanged, but now includes the uplift arising from the application of IFRS 16. As in previous years, meeting the full year expectations will rely on a strong Q4 performance. EQS's positioning as a provider of cloud-based IR and compliance services for corporates, with growing (recurring) SaaS revenues, remains attractive.

