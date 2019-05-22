sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,115 Euro		+0,005
+0,16 %
WKN: A1XEVQ ISIN: US52634T2006 Ticker-Symbol: 17LA 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LENTA LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LENTA LTD GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,175
3,32
12:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LENTA LTD GDR
LENTA LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENTA LTD GDR3,115+0,16 %