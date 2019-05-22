The electricity produced by the floating array will power the Cable Park aquatic park, with surplus power injected into the grid. The project is part of a series of floating plants the Flemish government has been supporting since October.The Energy Minister of the Belgian region of Flanders, Lydia Peeters, has announced the Flemish government will award a 10-year feed-in premium of €0.078/kWh to a 1.2 MW floating PV project. The project, under development by Terhills NV, a unit of Limburg-based investment firm Limburgse Investeringsmaatschappij LRM, will receive the premium on top of the electricity ...

