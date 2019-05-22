Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas secures 44 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines with tall tower solution

News release from Vestas China

Beijing, 22 May 2019





Leveraging its high tower solution to increase annual energy production, Vestas has secured a 44 MW order for 20 V120-2.2 MW turbines for an undisclosed wind project in China.

With hub heights of 152m, the project matches the hub height record in the Chinese market that was set by Vestas in the beginning of the year with another tall tower solution for V120-2.2 MW turbines. The customised tower solution increases the project's annual energy production by unlocking new wind resources at higher and more consistent wind speeds, underlining Vestas' competitiveness in China's low-wind areas.

The order includes a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, as well as VestasOnline Business SCADA solution. Delivery and commissioning are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Chen Xing

Product Marketing Professional

Mail: chxng@vestas.com

Tel: +86 10 59232178

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

