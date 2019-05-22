Acarix has gained strong support from clinical users, one comments that CADScor will 'shorten waiting lists and add value for both patients and healthcare system'. The CADScor medical device helps doctors rule out coronary artery disease, avoiding complex and costly further testing in 50% of cases. Q119 sales were SEK299k with a gross profit of SEK209k, a 70% margin. Acarix sells to the German and Austrian private markets (about 10% of the population) and the Scandinavian public sector. The process for German public reimbursement is underway. A 2,000-patient outcomes trial starts in 2019. Our valuation remains at SEK369m.

