Cranswick had a year of consolidation in FY19, showing resilience against an uncertain and intensely competitive market backdrop. Management has continued to invest in the business to strengthen its asset base. Revenues were broadly flat on an underlying, like-for-like basis, and adjusted PBT was slightly ahead on the same basis, despite the tough trading environment. Capital investment behind the business continues apace: the Continental meats facility was completed in FY19 and the construction of the new state-of-the-art poultry processing facility is well underway.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...