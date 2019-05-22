R-Zinc will take place on October 15, 2019 at Nine One Brussels

R-Zinc aims to support the development of zinc-based rechargeable batteries, from e-mobility to e-stationary applications, in Europe

For Europe, battery production is a strategic imperative for clean energy transition and competitiveness of its industry

EverZinc has announced the organization of R-Zinc, first rechargeable zinc battery meeting in Europe.

R-Zinc is a full-day international event that will take place on October 15, 2019 at Nine One Brussels, in the heart of the European District. The goal of this initiative is to bring together zinc suppliers, battery makers and potential end-users to support the development of zinc-based batteries in Europe.

"Zinc is cheaper, more available, more sustainable and safer compared to other technologies. Zinc represents the optimal solution in many industrial areas as new technologies are continuously emerging all over the world. That's why EverZinc decided to organize R-Zinc," said Vincent Dujardin, EverZinc's Chief Executive Officer.

For Europe, battery production is a strategic imperative for clean energy transition and competitiveness of its industry. Indeed, according to some forecasts, Europe could capture a battery market of up to €250 billion a year from 2025 onwards.1

"We have seen a few initiatives in the USA or in Asia, but R-Zinc will be the first opportunity for companies and startups working on zinc technologies to showcase their developments in the capital of Europe," explained Vincent Dujardin. "The European Union is willing to invest in new battery technologies and it is important for us to emphasize that zinc has the potential to play a major role in this growing market."

1 https://ec.europa.eu/growth/industry/policy/european-battery-alliance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005270/en/

Contacts:

Grégory Sacré

info@r-zinc.com