SeaChange Corporation: SeaChange to Demonstrate Framework Video Delivery Platform at Needham Emerging Technology Conference

ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leader in video delivery platforms, announced that it will demonstrate the end-to-end video Framework as part of the Company's presentation at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference today.

The Framework is a complete video delivery platform enabling service and content providers to deliver personalized live and VOD services. The cloud-based business intelligence and behavioral analytics results in highly relevant advertisements increasing operator revenues.

"The expansion of our product capability and our enhanced go-to-market strategy together are strengthening our presence in the market," said Mark Bonney, Executive Chairman of the Board. "Our customers are recognizing the effectiveness of SeaChange's product framework in driving viewer engagement while lowering their costs and enhancing their profitability."

About SeaChange International

For 25 years, SeaChange (Nasdaq: SEAC) has pioneered innovative solutions to help video providers around the world manage and monetize their content. As the video industry rapidly evolves to meet the "anytime, anywhere" demands of today's viewers, SeaChange's comprehensive content, business, viewer experience and advertising management solutions provide a mature, network-agnostic, cloud-enabled platform of scalable core capabilities that video service providers, broadcasters, content owners and brand advertisers need to create the personalized, individual experiences that drive viewer engagement and monetization. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts, including future operations, are neither promises nor guarantees and may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Any such forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current assumptions, estimates and expectations, but are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Numerous factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and other risk factors detailed in various publicly available documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov, including but not limited to, such information appearing under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 12, 2019. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those risk factors. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Company expectations or future events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results may differ from those set forth in such forward-looking statements.

Contact:



Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

781-772-1679

mary.conway@schange.com

SOURCE: SeaChange Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546147/SeaChange-to-Demonstrate-Framework-Video-Delivery-Platform-at-Needham-Emerging-Technology-Conference