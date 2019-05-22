Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leader in crypto and Blockchain investing news, issues a special edition of the Crypto Corner featuring Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), reporting on its recent Letter of Intent with GBT Technologies, S.A. ("GBT"), as disclosed by GOPH in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

With the recent renewed interest in Blockchain technology and all of its applications, one company is hoping to stand out from the rest.

Genesis Blockchain Technologies (GBT) http://genesisblockchaintechnologies.com/ has provided in the past that it is "determined to contribute to an integral ecosystem and revolutionize the Blockchain industry…" as stated by Pablo Gonzalez, GBT's CEO.

Mr. Gonzalez went on to say, "Currently we are the first company to operate under the concept of providing full stack solutions for each sector of the market. We operate under strict international compliance policies and regulations by FATF and the Costa Rican government."

"We utilize multiple cybersecurity protocols and scalable technological solutions as well as the highest BPO (Business process outsourcing) service standards worldwide. Our goal is to work with world-wide leaders in different segments in order to bring about innovative technological solutions to level the field where the big 4 accounting and consulting firms are satisfied with our solutions and which will be the cornerstone of a new era."

GBT's products and services through alliances with third parties include:

Tokenize-IT, an advanced platform dedicated to tokenize, launch and invest across multiple asset classes.

A commodities exchange in compliance with Costa Rica's Code of Commerce commodity exchange regulations. This exchange facilitates the trading of commodities between both private parties as well as government entities. Examples within an array of unlimited options are farm products, real estate, precious metals, contracts, etc.

Latinex, is a leading dynamic financial entity with a wide experience in business exchange trade, dedicated to the purchase and sale of foreign exchange as a primary business model. Latinex provides an immediacy of transaction, easing productive management of your assets, with the goal of providing the capability of exchanging assets with any kind of currency to any place in the world. The platform can fully integrate payment solutions capable of positioning your financial assets in any kind of currency worldwide, such as:

https://aggregator.genesisexchange.io/

BPO (Business process outsourcing) Services, GBT is a top-notch BPO and development company, our development expertise ranges from IoT intelligent thermostats to a fully operational fintech bank. We also provide customer service, technical support and quality assurance for your third parties, and offer customizable and dedicated inbound and outbound calls solutions, as well as digital communication processing for enterprises and startups.

Gopher Protocol Inc., a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies saw the future potential and first entered into a Letter of Intent with GBT in June 2018, which was focused on the Tokenize-IT platform.. As of April 24, 2019, the Company has expanded its relationship with GBT and is moving forward with an LOI purchase agreement.

Danny Rittman, the CTO of GOPH, stated, following the first transaction in June 2018, "The intent of these corporate actions is to increase the technology and reach of Gopher further into the financial services arena. If Gopher is successful in creating its own communication network, it is a logical progression for these networks to also carry financial transactions on the Blockchain."

GOPH and GBT have also entered into cross pollination agreements for GOPH's Avant! AI. The Avant! AI engine powers Wise Network S.A.'s Anzus Chip. The Anzus Chip is designed to deploy a radio-wave based blockchain system, enabling distributed ledger, robust security and real-time and vast data handling for IoT and mobile domains. Wise Network S.A. is a Costa Rican corporation, affiliated with GBT, which has created the Wise Platform. (http://www.wise.cr/)

"Gopher's technologies have opened up a whole world of possibilities for GBT and I'm looking forward to a closer work relationship where true bilateral cooperation can move us both significantly forward. Gopher's tech has the potential to leave a mark in a very young, yet dynamic space and we've got the tools to purse that together in a joint manner in which we can only have a clear competitive advantage," stated Pablo Gonzalez, GBT's founder, CEO and control person.

Avant! AI is a new generation of artificial intelligence technology and includes innovative Machine Learning (ML) methods in order to enable advanced classification and problem solving. Using these flows and methods Avant! will be able to supervise high security blockchain operations for the WISE platform. Avant! identifies user's intents, analyzes user's sentiments and learns about transaction's nature. This information will be used to make decisions to ensure maximum privacy and security. Avant! enables the usage of NLP (Natural Language Processing) or textual media in order to collect possible training data, learning about user's portfolio and usage habits. The system models user's pattern and is self-trained in order to optimize the performance, accuracy and security for IoT/Mobile application. Avant! works in conjunction with correlated circuitry within the Anzus microchip to enable blockchain based IoT/mobile operations, with robust security, in real time.

See the full SEC filing for complete list of GOPHER/GBT Transactions (Note 11)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1471781/000173112219000246/e1344_10q.htm

On April 24, 2019, the Company and GBT agreed that the aggregate purchase price to be paid by Company on the Closing Date (if it takes place) shall be 156,000 shares of Series H Convertible Preferred Stock of Gopher (the "GOPH Preferred Shares") and 100,000,000 shares of common stock of Gopher (the "GOPH Common Shares" and together with the GOPH Preferred Shares, the "Securities"). The GOPH Preferred Shares shall (i) have a stated value of $500 per share, (ii) shall having voting rights on an as converted basis, (iii) liquidation rights at 100% of the stated value, (iv) be convertible into common stock at a conversion price of $0.50 per share and (v) shall be convertible to the extent that the Company has available authorized, unissued shares of common stock and thereafter upon the Company either implementing a reverse split or increasing its authorized shares of common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be issued upon conversion of the GOPH Preferred Shares will be determined by multiplying the number of GOPH Preferred Shares to be converted by the stated value and dividing such product by the conversion price. For example, if all of the GOPH Shares are to be converted, the number of shares of common stock to be issued shall be equal to 156,000 multiplied by $500 which product is divided by $0.50 resulting in 156,000,000 shares of common stock to be issued. The issuance of the Securities will be exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), pursuant to an exemption provided by Section 4(a)(2) thereunder, and/or Regulation D promulgated under the 1933 Act.

GBT agrees as part of the LOI to table/pend its ICO efforts of WISE, until closing or until Gopher's board will obtain a legal opinion about the implication on Gopher and GBT Technologies post-closing in lieu of US regulator opinion or position about ICO's.

