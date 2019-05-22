Allegion Ventures a $50 million corporate venture fund of Allegion plc recently invested in Robin Powered, Inc., a Boston-based SaaS workplace scheduling and management platform that is modernizing the open office.

Robin's workplace experience platform lives at the intersection between people and space. Its software manages the daily office workflow including visitors, rooms, desks and office services/providers as well as gives companies insight into what their teams need from the office. Its apps, which include functionality for scheduling, seating charts and mapping the workplace, are an important value proposition for customers and people who use the space.

Allegion Ventures President Rob Martens noted that Robin's platform can influence seamless access and people flow, helping ensure that the right people are in the right place at the right time. This fits with Allegion Ventures' thesis to invest in early-stage companies that are going beyond traditional approaches to make security and access smarter, stronger, faster and less intrusive.

"Robin's platform promotes productivity and smart space utilization by empowering employees to choose their ideal work environments throughout the day, be it conference rooms, offices, standing desks, common spaces or other areas," Martens said. "As the benefits of the IoT are realized in our homes, it becomes expected that our places of work will also become flexible spaces that offer more conveniences and a higher quality of life for employees. As a strategic investor, Allegion Ventures can help Robin grow through our insights and expertise in secure seamless access and people flow."

Allegion has a track record of investing in companies that are poised for growth, like Conneqtech, Nuki and Yonomi. Robin joins voice security innovator Pindrop in the Allegion Ventures portfolio that expands on that track record.

"Workplaces today are all about movement," said Robin CEO Sam Dunn. "We help employees find the best spots to work, all throughout their day. The goal is to make navigating the office as friction-less as possible this strategic investment enables us to learn from Allegion Ventures and continue to help people move between the places where they work."

Allegion Ventures was launched in 2018 to accelerate the growth of innovative technologies and products. Its investment is part of a $20 million Series B funding round for Robin.

About Allegion Ventures

Allegion Ventures is the corporate venture fund of Allegion. It invests in and accelerates the growth of companies with innovative technologies and products that have the potential to make security and access smarter, stronger, faster and less intrusive. For more information, please visit www.AllegionVentures.com.

About Robin

Robin modernizes the open office with workplace experience software that delivers the flexibility employees want and the insights companies need. We help employees secure the ideal space and resources for whatever project they're working on at any given time while equipping workplace leaders with the insights they need to continually optimize the workday. The solution to the open office isn't more walls. It's activity-based working. http://www.robinpowered.com

