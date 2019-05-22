Voltalia has secured a 25-year PPA for 5 MW from French retailer Boulanger, which has also committed to buy more electricity from new wind and solar plants to be operated by the French renewable energy developer.French wind and solar project developer Voltalia announced it has secured a 25-year corporate PPA for 5 MW of solar power from France-based retailer Boulanger. The company stressed this is the first PPA between a power producer and a big private energy consumer in France. Indeed, although several deals of the same kind were pre-announced over the past months, to date this is the only bilateral ...

