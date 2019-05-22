Planet 13 Holdings Inc: The Walmart for Cannabis LoversPlanet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF, CNSX:PLTH) is, if financial numbers are important to you, a must-see "attraction" in Las Vegas. Planet 13 operates the largest cannabis dispensary in America and it's located just off the Las Vegas Strip.The company's Cannabis Entertainment Complex is currently 16,200 square feet in size and will, once Phase II is completed later this year, be an eye-watering 112,000 square feet-larger than the average Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).The company welcomes roughly 2,000 paying customers per day..

