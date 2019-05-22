Solvay selected as first materials leader to develop Stratasys-approved filament for high-performance F900 3D Printer

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) today established an authorized materials partner program - designed to expand the range of high-performance polymers available to manufacturers leveraging Stratasys' fused deposition modeling process using FDM Technology in 3D printing applications. As an initial step, advanced materials leader Solvay has been selected to help launch the program and deliver new polymers for the Stratasys F900 3D Printer.

The collaboration between Stratasys and Solvay is designed to expand the range of high-performance polymers available to manufacturers, starting with the Stratasys F900 (Photo: Business Wire)

For more than two decades, Stratasys has helped customers engineer durable, highly repeatable 3D printed parts for high-performance environments leveraging its advanced materials including FDM Nylon 12CF, FDM TPU 92A, and Antero 800NA PEKK-based material. Under the authorized materials partner program, Solvay will access exclusive tools and Stratasys expertise to develop materials aligned with the company's quality and performance benchmarks. The partners will share an authorized partner materials roadmap to guide Solvay's selection and development of materials for Stratasys FDM printers.

"Stratasys is committed to expanding our portfolio of advanced, specialized materials for high performance FDM printers enabling manufacturers to readily use 3D printing for production applications," said Rich Garrity, President, Americas, for Stratasys. "By combining our expertise with Solvay, customers can make use of a broad range of high performance applications all while maintaining the level of quality and reliability expected from Stratasys high-performance FDM consumables."

"With this strategic partnership, we are combining Stratasys' leadership in fused deposition modelling 3D printing with Solvay's leadership in developing high-performance, AM-ready materials for the most demanding applications in a large number of industries," said Christophe Schramm, Business Manager for Additive Manufacturing in Solvay's Specialty Polymers Global Business Unit. "This is fully in line with Solvay's ambition to push the limits of high-performance additive manufacturing."

Stratasys is unveiling its collaboration agreement with Solvay at RAPID+TCT 2019 in the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. Visitors can also learn more at the Stratasys booth (No. 1201). For more information on Stratasys' advanced 3D printing solutions for high-performance environments, please visit our F900 3D Printer site.

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its light-weighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 24,500 employees in 61 countries. Net sales were €10.3 billion in 2018, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR), and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program. Financial figures take into account the planned divestment of Polyamides.

Solvay Specialty Polymers manufactures over 1500 products across 35 brands of high-performance polymers fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, fluorinated fluids, semi-aromatic polyamides, sulfone polymers, ultra-high performance aromatic polymers, and high-barrier polymers for use in Aerospace, Alternative Energy, Automotive, Healthcare, Membranes, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Plumbing, Semiconductors, Wire Cable, and other industries. Learn more at www.solvayspecialtypolymers.com.

Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM and PolyJet 3D Printers. The company's technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: http://www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.

Stratasys, the Stratasys signet, FDM, F900, FDM Technology, FDM Nylon 12CF, FDM TPU 92A, Antero 800NA PEKK-based material, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

