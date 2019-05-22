ContractZen today announced that its ready-to-use cloud service for digital meeting and contract management now offers SignHero's free e-signature service. The co-offering lets small and medium-sized businesses manage their critical documents more efficiently.

The new service offering is available by signing up for a free trial subscription to ContractZen.

Electronic signatures have become more and more popular in businesses from all industries. However, e-signature solutions are sometimes considered too expensive and cumbersome for small and medium-sized businesses. That's why SignHero has developed a free-of-charge e-signature solution that is easy to use and fits companies of all sizes.

"We have received a lot of customer requests for a partnership with ContractZen, which is seen as a game-changing productivity tool for SMEs," says Jere Vento, Vice President at SignHero. "SignHero focuses on the best possible e-signing experience, while ContractZen is a state-of-the-art solution for other aspects of critical document management. Our happy marriage gives you the best of both services."

"Our passion at ContractZen is to use the latest cloud technologies to offer companies of all sizes innovative solutions that have previously been available only to the largest of global enterprises -- and often through expensive and time-consuming implementation projects," says Markus Mikola, CEO Founder of ContractZen. "SignHero gives our users an excellent e-signing experience. The fact that e-signing is now free takes away the last remaining reason not to e-sign all important documents."

Both SignHero and ContractZen are designed for global markets with the shared vision of giving small and medium sized companies the opportunity to use modern productivity solutions without complexity or costly implementation.

About ContractZen

ContractZen is a Finnish cloud technology company founded in 2014. The all-in-one SaaS solution includes metadata-driven contract management, all-digital board portal, virtual data rooms (VDR), secure e-signatures, and more. Secure and easy to use on any device, it improves corporate governance and business operations by reducing costs, accelerating processes and minimizing risks. The company has customers in over 30 countries and offices in Helsinki and Palo Alto.

More information at www.contractzen.com.

About SignHero

SignHero is a fast and free e-signing service for the lazy, for those who don't want to waste time on the unnecessary but focus on what matters. Sign all your commercial and work contracts, NDAs, prenups, meeting minutes, rental agreements, and powers of attorney with a click of a button. SignHero is fully eIDAS and E-SIGN ACT compliant service.

SignHero is owned by Avaintec Oy, a Finnish company that operates in digital signature and data management businesses. All our operations are certified with ISO 27001 (Information security) and ISO 9001 (Quality) standards.

More information at signhero.io

