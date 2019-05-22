PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) The Board of Directors of NCSP Group recommends to send 98% of net profit for 2018 to dividends 22-May-2019 / 14:47 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release The Board of Directors of NCSP Group recommended to send 98% of net profit for 2018 to dividends May 22, 2019 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby announces that on May 21, the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP, which includes representatives of the controlling shareholder, PJSC Transneft, as well as the Russian Federation and the Company's management, decided to recommend to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of PJSC NCSP to additionally pay dividends for the results of 2018 in the amount of 9,629,907,700 (Nine billion six hundred twenty-nine million nine hundred seven thousand seven hundred) rubles 00 kopecks. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC and LLC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: DIV TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 8729 EQS News ID: 814521 End of Announcement EQS News Service

