VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. provides real-time analytics and security through Proactive Digital Display signage with AI and machine learning-based software modules. The company recently announced that it had joined international cyber security consortium Cyber Ops Alliance (COA) earlier this month.

In an interview with Investorideas.com, Company co-founder and CEO, Jay Hutton explained how COA's multi-disciplinary approach and emphasis on areas of VSBLTY's specialization made the decision to join timely and advantageous.

"For us, because they have identified significant opportunities emerging in facial recognition and the related disciplines, we felt it was time for us to join," he said. "We've determined that the demand for that kind of thing - holistic, top-to-bottom security solutions - is becoming more and more of a requirement."

COA's CEO, Dan Downing said in the press release:

"We are excited that VSBLTY's leading-edge technology can now be combined with the advanced security capabilities of other COA companies. Wherever deployed, VSBLTY can provide perimeter security by looking for 'persons of interest' or by identifying objects-including weapons-in real time."

Hutton said that the relationship with COA will open up new opportunities for the company moving forward.

"It's a very broad range of capabilities, assets and personalities, which of course will expose us to a brand new marketplace," he said. "We're excited about it."

Hutton explained how VSBLTY's cross-module application - it's capabilities in the complimentary application of security, advertising and analytics solutions - makes it stand out from competitors.

"We kind of have a unique opportunity to take an aggressive position in the marketplace because we have this very unique approach," he said. "VSBLTY sells three discrete software modules: visual display, data analytics - incorporating camera and machine learning - and Vector which is the security piece."

"We have competitors in the first module, the second module, and of course, we have competitors in the third module. But here's what's interesting, there's not a single competitor that addresses all three modules."

The third component Hutton mentioned, Vector, is described on the company website as "a software module that interfaces with a comprehensive local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view". Hutton explained how Vector performs a joint function of advertising to consumers through digital signage, but also an increasingly important security application.

"We've got the double efficacy of, not only delivering a message to an audience, but driving the eyeballs of that audience to a screen so that we achieve a security utility, as well as delivering a promotional or advertising utility," he said. "Once it identifies a person it tracks that person to find a face. When it finds that face it can connect [it] or match it to a curated database, if you think of a local application or a national electronic database if you think of the no-fly list or anti-terrorism list [for example]."

Research firm Memoori published a piece earlier this year analyzing the video surveillance market, in which it claims "AI Video Analytics which will gradually be taken up over the next 5 years, having the potential to add a further $3Bn to the video surveillance market in 2023".

Hutton said companies that zero in on certain sections of the market have the best chance of success. "I believe that the companies that will be successful in the … really broad category of AI are those that break down the components of it and apply it to a specific segment or segments, and that's precisely what we've done."

