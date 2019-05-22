Internet Marketing Company: Find Out Why Seniors Are Considered High Risk Drivers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.orghas released a new blog that explains why seniors are considered high-riskdrivers and how this influences the car insurance costs.

Elderly are considered high-risk drivers by most of the insurance companies. As a direct result, they are charged more. When renewing coverage or changing the insurance providers, seniors are advised to get car insurance quotes online. Now, it is possible to compare multiple quotes in a single search page. Just use http://compare-autoinsurance.orgto get quotes from many reliable insurance agencies.

Seniors are more exposed to serious or fatal injuries . The risk of being injured or killed in a motor vehicle crash increases as people age. The body of an elder person is frail and it is not able to sustain much damage. This aspect is extremely important for insurance companies. Keep in mind that they have to pay for medical expenses or funeral expenses.

After the age of 65, people are charged more on car insurance. The Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states the increase is caused by the following factors:

Reduced vision.

Poorer cognitive functioning.

Age-related diseases.

Prescription medications.

Hearing and sight progressively deteriorate with age . Seniors begin not to hear high pitched tones, like the ones produced by police cars, firefighter cars or railroad warnings. Visual acuity also gradually decreases. Other age-related problems may impair driving. Elder drivers are recommended to periodically take medical exams and check if they should quit driving or not.

Involvement in fatal crashes is higher among drivers ages 70?74 and are highest among drivers ages 85 and older . An elder's body is more susceptible to medical complications. Combine that with the diminished perception and we get a really dangerous combination.

"Age is an important factor and it is analyzed by each insurance company. People over 65 are gradually becoming high-risk drivers", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Contact: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546156/Find-Out-Why-Seniors-Are-Considered-High-Risk-Drivers