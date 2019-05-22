Formycon's partner Bioeq IP AG (Bioeq) plans to file FYB201, its Lucentis biosimilar, to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) with the FDA in early Q419. The Phase III met its key primary endpoint. The US launch could be in 2021 and the EU in 2022. FY18 revenues were €43m, which includes €34.5m in payments from partnered projects. Bioeq is the partner on FYB201, Santo on FYB203 (an Eylea biosimilar) and there is a joint venture with Aristo Pharma on FYB202 (a Stelara biosimilar). FYB202 could enter a Phase I trial in mid-2019. Formycon guides for FY19 revenues of about €34m. Liquid cash at end-FY18 was €12.31m. There was a private placing of €17.3m in March 2019, implying Q119 cash of about €29m.

