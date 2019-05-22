Visiongain Publishes Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Cataract Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Refractive Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Microscopes and Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers and other End User), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast
Market Definition
• Ophthalmology is a branch of medical sciences that deals with the anatomical and physiological study of eyes such as function, structure and various diseases or disorders related to eyes. The Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments are used for the treatment of ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, refractive surgery, vitreoretinal surgery and others.
• Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments have gained traction in the past decades due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues supplemented by the growing ageing population across the globe.
Market Overview and Trends
• Minimally invasive or micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, the novel age of glaucoma surgery has emerged out to be the most lucrative segment in the market owing to the safer and quick recovery time of the surgery.
• Ophthalmology surgical devices are used in retinal, refractive, cataract and glaucoma surgeries and for the diagnosis and effective treatment of eye diseases. These devices include ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVDs), intraocular lenses (IOLs), glaucoma drainage systems, excimer laser systems, femtosecond laser solutions, and consumables.
• High unmet needs especially for refractive surgeries due to the large number of patients with short-sightedness or myopia is fueling the market growth. For instance, according to a report 'Ophthalmology' journal, about 30% of the population is myopic or short-sighted currently worldwide and is projected to increase to 50% of the population i.e. around 5 billion by 2050 globally.
• The rapid rise in geriatric population and increasing eye disorders provides an opportunity to manufacture novel eye equipment, which opens new avenues in the industry.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Rapid rise in the geriatric population across the globe.
• Increasing prevalence of eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataract and Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), obesity and diabetes among others.
• Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic surgical Devices for enhanced treatment.
• Rising government initiatives to prevent visual impairment globally.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High cost of ophthalmic surgical devices.
• Unclear reimbursement scenario for ophthalmic surgical procedures.
To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-ophthalmic-surgical-instruments-market-2019-2029
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Product
• Cataract Surgery Devices Market, 2019-2029
• Intraocular Lenses
- Standard Intraocular Lenses
- Premium Intraocular Lenses
• Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices
- Cohesive Ovds
- Dispersive Ovds
- Combinational Ovds
• Phacoemulsification Devices
• Cataract Surgery Instruments and Kits
• Cataract Surgery Lasers
• IOL Injectors
• Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market, 2019-2029
• Glaucoma Drainage Devices
• Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices
• Glaucoma Laser Systems
• Glaucoma Surgery Instruments and Kits
• Refractive Surgery Devices Market, 2019-2029
• Femtosecond Lasers
• Excimer Lasers
• Refractive Surgery Instruments and Kits
• Other Refractive Surgery Lasers
• Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market, 2019-2029
• Vitreoretinal Packs
• Vitrectomy Machines
• Photocoagulation Lasers
• Vitreoretinal Surgery Instruments and Kits
• Illumination Devices
• Vitrectomy Probes
• Ophthalmic Microscopes Market, 2019-2029
• Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories Market, 2019-2029
• Ophthalmic Forceps
• Ophthalmic Spatulas
• Ophthalmic Tips and Handles
• Ophthalmic Scissors
• Macular Lenses
• Other Ophthalmic Accessories
End User
• Hospitals Market, 2019-2029
• Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market, 2019-2029
• Other End Users Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• U.S. Market, 2019-2029
• Canada Market, 2019-2029
• Mexico Market, 2019-2029
• Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Germany Market, 2019-2029
• UK Market, 2019-2029
• France Market, 2019-2029
• Spain Market, 2019-2029
• Italy Market, 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• China Market, 2019-2029
• Japan Market, 2019-2029
• India Market, 2019-2029
• Australia Market, 2019-2029
• Malaysia Market, 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029
• Brazil Market, 2019-2029
• Argentina Market, 2019-2029
• Turkey Market, 2019-2029
• South Africa Market, 2019-2029
• Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost effective products.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.
Major Market Players:
• Essilor, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb, Haag-Streit, TOPCON, Carl Zeiss Meditec, NIDEK, STAAR Surgical, HOYA, Novartis AG and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
Accutome
Acuity Pro
AJL Ophthalmic
Albert Heiss GmbH & Co
Alcon
Alcon Inc.
Amcon Business Products
American Surgical Instruments Company (ASICO)
Appasamy Associates
Appasamy Associates
Aurolab, Inc
Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb
Beaver Visitec Inc (BVI)
Belrose Refracting Equipment Co
BV
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
CooperVision AG
Crescent Ophthalmic Instruments Co
DORC (Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center) International
Duckworth & Kent Ltd
E Janach
Eagle Labs
Ellex Medical Lasers
EMS / VSI
Essilor International S.A.
EyeKon Medical
Eyeonics
EyeQuip
FCI Ophthalmics
First Insight Corporation
Foresight International
Frimen Inc
Geuder AG
Glaukos Corporation
GMP Cos.
Gulden Ophthalmics
HAAG-Streit Holding AG
Heidelberg Engineering
Heidelberg Engineering Inc.
HEINE Optotechnik
Hoya Corporation
Hurricane Medical
IBEX EYE
Inami & Co., Ltd.
Instruments for Vision
Iridex
Japan Ophthalmic Instruments Association
John Weiss International
Johnson & Johnson
KAI Industries
Katalyst Surgical LLC
Katena Products, Inc
Kirwan Surgical Products, Inc
Kowa Company, Ltd.
Lombart Instruments
Lumenis
Luneau Technology Group
Luneau Technology group
LUXOTTICA GROUP
MANI, Inc
Marco Ophthalmic, Inc.
Medicel AG
Mediphacos Ltda
Meyco
MicroSurgical Technology
MicroVision
Moria
Nanjing OPT Optical Machinery Co.,Ltd.
New World Medical
Nidek Co., Ltd.
Norwood Abbey
Novartis AG
NOXINDIA CORPORATION
Oasis Medical, Inc
Ocular Instruments, Inc.
Oculus, Inc.
Ophthalmic Brokers
Pacific Ophthalmic Supply
Peregrine Surgical Ltd
Quantel Medical
Refocus Group
Reichert Technologies
Rhein Medical, Inc
Ridex Corporation
Rightway Optical Co.,Ltd
Rumex International
Shin-Nippon
Sightpath Medical
Sonomed Escalon
STAAR Surgical
Stereo Optical Co, Inc.
Surgical Specialties
Surgistar
Synemed, Inc.
TelScreen
Tomey
Topcon Corporation
U.S. Ophthalmic
Unique Technologies, Inc (UTI)
Unitech Vision
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments
VisionCare, Inc.
Visionix Rus
Vitreq
Welch-Allyn
Woodlyn, Inc.
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
