3D Scanning Market to Reach a Market Size of $13.3 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global 3D Scanning Market, published by KBV research, The Global 3D Scanning Market size is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Recent developments in 3D scanning technology have helped in yielding benefits in a number of industries and influence cost savings across the supply chain. The primary benefits of 3D scanning are product customization (by modifying the digital representation of the original), improved scanning accuracy, and scanning speed. The increased speed of maintenance, design, and repair afforded by 3D scanning technology will open the doors for additional opportunities for innovation in the supply chain.

The North America market would dominate the Global 3D Scanning Laser Scanner Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.8% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.7% during (2018 - 2024). The growing number of technical projects and infrastructure, increasing preference for custom implants (in medical applications) as well as increasing numbers of dental restoration operations in this region are amongst the main factors contributing towards the growth of the 3D scanner market in APAC.

The Short Range market dominated the Global 3D Scanning Market by Range 2017. The Medium Range market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Long Range market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.4% during (2018 - 2024). Short-range 3D scanners are largely incorporated in automotive, healthcare and aerospace & defense industries. These 3D scanners are primarily used for automated and inline 3D scanning solutions and the demand for short-range 3D scanners in the automotive and transport industries have been expected to increase.

The Industrial Manufacturing market dominated the Global 3D Scanning Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.2 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.4% during (2018 - 2024). The Aerospace & Defense market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.8% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Architecture & Engineering market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.3% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of FARO Technologies Inc., Creaform Inc., GOM GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc., 3d Digital Corporation, Autodesk Inc., 3D Systems Inc., Shapegrabber Incorporated, Maptek Pty Ltd., and Nikon Metrology NV.

In order to understand the competitive landscape, the KBV Cardinal Matrix has been provided with this report. It is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Creaform Inc., Nikon Metrology NV and Konica Minolta Inc. are some of the forerunners in the 3D Scanning market.

Global 3D Scanning Market Segmentation

By Product

Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

Optical Scanner

By Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By End User

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Architecture & Engineering

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

FARO Technologies Inc.

Creaform Inc.

GOM GmbH

Konica Minolta Inc.

3d Digital Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

3D Systems Inc.

Shapegrabber Incorporated

Maptek Pty Ltd.

Nikon Metrology NV.

