Kyriba is the First Treasury Platform to Offer Real-time Payments through J.P. Morgan to Corporate Clients

Kyriba, the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions, today announced the launch of a new service through J.P. Morgan's API (application programming interface) that allows Kyriba clients that are also J.P. Morgan clients to send real-time payments in the U.S. through The Clearing House's RTP network. This is the latest for Kyriba's growing connectivity options that bridge global financial systems, empowering finance executives to more efficiently mobilize their global cash and liquidity.

"Kyriba's vision to broaden the payment choices available to corporate CFOs and treasurers aligns with J.P. Morgan's open banking initiatives. Our clients value the option to transmit real-time payments, and the API integration we have implemented with Kyriba enables these payments to be processed and confirmed within seconds," said Sairam Rangachari, global head of Open Banking at J.P. Morgan. "Together we have launched the next generation of payments technology to truly modernize the payments experience for our joint clients."

Real-time payments (RTP) is a game changer for many corporate finance teams who require more choices in how they send payments. In addition to the faster payment transmission and acknowledgement, real-time payments on The Clearing House's RTP network can be sent on-demand, simplifying the reconciliation and back office application of payments as compared to managing batch files.

"Our API integration with J.P. Morgan means Kyriba is the first treasury management provider and first payments hub solution to offer real-time payments to J.P. Morgan corporate customers," said Bob Stark, vice president of strategy for Kyriba. "The speed and frictionless experience that the integration with J.P. Morgan offers is a breakthrough for our clients who want to extend real-time payment automation to their ERP and treasury systems."

Kyriba is a leader in payments and bank connectivity, processing more than 83 million bank transactions, 30 million payments and 530 million ERP transactions on behalf of its clients each month.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba empowers financial leaders and their teams with award-winning solutions for cash and risk management, payments and working capital optimization. Kyriba delivers a highly secure, 100% SaaS enterprise platform, superior bank connectivity and a seamlessly integrated solution set for tackling today's most complex financial challenges. Thousands of companies, including many of the world's largest organizations, rely on Kyriba to streamline key processes, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and accelerate growth opportunities through improved decision support. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

About J.P. Morgan's Corporate Investment Bank

J.P. Morgan's Corporate Investment Bank is a global leader across banking, markets and investor services. The world's most important corporations, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries. With $24 trillion of assets under custody and $444 billion in deposits, the Corporate Investment Bank provides strategic advice, raises capital, manages risk and extends liquidity in markets around the world. Further information about J.P. Morgan is available at www.jpmorgan.com.

Contacts:

Daniel Shaffer, dshaffer@kyriba.com: +1 858-263-2218