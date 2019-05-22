InnovMetric Software Inc.: InnovMetric Launches PolyWorks Metrology Suite 2019

Facilitates Deployment of PolyWorks|Inspector in Production and Accelerates CNC CMM Measurement Sequences

QUEBEC CITY, May 22, 2019, the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions, today announced the launch of the 2019 release of the PolyWorks Metrology Suite. This latest major release delivers new object measurement scripts that open the door to all the custom measurement techniques of clients within the standard PolyWorks workflow, as well as a new assisted sequencing approach that promises to greatly accelerate the time to set up CMM sequences.



"Simplifying the lives of our customers while keeping them fully in control. This statement embodies the development philosophy behind the PolyWorks Metrology Suite and the latest 2019 release," said Marc Soucy, President of InnovMetric. He added, "With its outstanding innovations that combine increased simplicity with important time savings, we are proud to bring the productivity of PolyWorks Metrology Suite users to new heights."

Deploy PolyWorks|Inspector in any production environment thanks to powerful object measurement scripts

When controlling quality within a production context, customer requirements are generally more detailed and stricter compared to product engineering requirements. They impose a level of customization that has led users to deploy PolyWorks in their production environment through the use of large and complex macro scripts that execute complete inspections.

With PolyWorks Metrology Suite 2019, users can now easily adapt PolyWorks|Inspector to their production environment by creating short scripted measurement methods that serve to:

Define their own set of custom measurement techniques;

Support all their gauging devices;

Simplify the measurement acquisition process; and

Provide additional measurement guidance with enhanced measurement feedback to quality control operators.

These custom measurement methods are embedded directly in measurement objects where they benefit from the standard PolyWorks measurement workflow and can rely on powerful and reliable PolyWorks standard components to guide operators, play inspections, update projects, and report results.

This approach leaves users free to build their own library of custom measurement methods that meet all of their manufacturing requirements.

Create complete CMM measurement sequences in minutes while staying in control

In order to measure parts with a CNC CMM, measurement specialists need to define measurement objects as well as a sequence of CMM operations to measure these objects, which can be very time consuming.

PolyWorks Metrology Suite 2019 proposes a novel assisted sequencing approach that automates a large part of the process. Measurement specialists simply select and add the desired measurement objects to the PolyWorks|Inspector sequence editor to automatically obtain:

The optimal measurement order that minimizes measurement time;

The proper tool orientation for each measurement; and

A collision-free measurement path with respect to the part and its fixtures.

PolyWorks also offers a new object insertion tool that inserts new measurement objects at the optimal position within an existing measurement sequence. This tool significantly decreases the time needed to bring adjustments to a sequence when a new CAD model revision is integrated into an existing project.

Specialists can decide to obtain assistance for an entire inspection or to proceed area by area, staying in complete control of their sequence. This innovative approach eliminates the need for time-consuming reviews of sequences produced by fully automatic sequencing tools.

For more information about PolyWorks, including demonstrationsand upcoming PolyWorks Conference 2019 events, visit innovmetric.com

About InnovMetric

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Quebec, QC, Canada, with subsidiaries worldwide, InnovMetric Software Inc. is the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions. The world's largest industrial manufacturing organizations (Toyota, GM, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Apple, and many more) trust InnovMetric's PolyWorks software solutions and associated technical services to maximize the benefits of 3D measurement technologies for their engineering and manufacturing applications.

With its subsidiaries and joint ventures, InnovMetric has 400 employees in 16 countries: Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey, South Africa, India, Thailand, China, and Japan.

For more information about InnovMetric Software, visit innovmetric.com

Contact: Patrick Castera, Director of Marketing Strategy, InnovMetric Software

Tel: 1-418-688-2061 x242

Email: pcastera@innovmetric.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae9b0e62-f623-438c-b0cf-fb498152e985

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30fc2cc2-bf78-4fef-902e-afca707080e2