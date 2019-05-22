Subscribe Technologies Inc: Subscribe Technologies Completes International Trademarks for Gingerly Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Company has secured international trademarks for its flagship Software-as-a-Service business management solution 'Gingerly'.

The registered trademark for the 'Gingerly' name consists of standard characters and varying forms of capitalization without claim to any particular font-style, size, or color. The first use of the name in commerce dates back to July 2018.

The Canadian Registrar of Trademarks Office, USPTO, EUIPO, and Australian Trademarks Office are the governmental agencies that oversee the registration of federal trademarks and divides marks into different "classes." The purpose of these classes allows different types of businesses to register their trademarks into categories most related to their core business. Gingerly falls under class 42; 'software as a service for business management, namely, software containing programs for inventory management, tracking usage and price data, point of sale processing, order entry, management of purchasing and receiving goods, document management, management of equipment rental operations'.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office and The Commonwealth of Australia Trademark Office have issued certificates of registration of the 'Gingerly' trademark to Subscribe Technologies Inc., EU Registration No. 017945165 and IP AU Trademark No. 1949113. Renewal dates have been set to August 2028. The Canadian Registrar of Trademarks Office application number 1912676 and USPTO Serial No. 88/114,558 must still be scrutinized by the Trademarks Office in respect of substantive requirements.

"I'm very pleased the company can protect its global brand as we press forward into new markets throughout Europe and Australia," says Mr. Paul Dickson, President & CEO. "The trademark protection from the aforementioned Trademarks offices will allow us to protect our brand at home in Canada as well as abroad. We are pleased that the EUIPO & IP Australia has approved our class designation of protection for our most important digital mark at this time."

About Software as a Service (SaaS)

Software as a Service is a fast emerging, cloud based, online business model allowing companies to offer their unique software services and scale their customer base exponentially, worldwide, from any location.

About Gingerly

Gingerly is a cloud-based business management suite and dashboard offering a growing portfolio of a-la-carte business management applications for solopreneurs, small, and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).



Start powering up your business for free at www.gingerly.com .

About Subscribe Technologies Inc.



Subscribe Technologies [CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ] develops, partners with, acquires, and invests in cloud based software as a service (SaaS) solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit www.subscribetech.com .

On Behalf of the Board,



Paul Dickson

President & CEO

Contact:

Shareholder Communicationsinquiries@subscribetech.comTel: 1 (778) 775 7297

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Subscribe Technologies Inc. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE: Subscribe Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546109/Subscribe-Technologies-Completes-International-Trademarks-for-Gingerly-Platform